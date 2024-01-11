Bags of typo O positive and negative blood. Courtesy San Diego Blood Bank

San Diego County Credit Union, partnered with the San Diego Blood Bank to host a New Year’s blood drive at six SDCCU locations, five in San Diego County and one in Riverside County, collecting 105 units of much-needed blood, which will help to save the lives of over 315 people.

The blood drive was held during a challenging time of the year for the San Diego Blood Bank with fewer blood drives taking place during the holiday season. Blood donations are especially critical at this time of year after a busy winter season, and the reduced number of drives has put additional strain on the already stretched on-hand supply.

“We are thankful to everyone who came out and donated at our blood drive to kick off the New Year,” said Teresa Campbell, SDCCU president and CEO. “Our blood donors’ support truly makes a difference in the lives of those in our community.”

More than 30 hospitals rely on the San Diego Blood Bank every day. With a shelf life of just 42 days, the constant need for new donations is critical. To learn more about the San Diego Blood Bank or for more information on the blood drive, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org.