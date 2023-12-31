The San Diego coast faces beach closures due to rising bacteria levels. Photo via @ChulaVistaToday X

San Diego County health officials issued a general rain advisory and released a water contact closure list Sunday for county beaches.

The rain advisory applies to beaches from San Onofre State Beach south to Border Field, including Mission Bay and San Diego Bay. Activities such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided for 72 hours following rain.

A potential lift date for the advisory is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, but is subjected to change due to weather conditions.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline south of Avenida Lunar to North Beach

Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south of Avenida Lunar

Imperial Beach Shoreline, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue

Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

City News Service contributed to this article.