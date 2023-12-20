Rady Children’s Hospital in Kearny Mesa. File photo

Two highly-ranked pediatric hospitals in southern California plan to merge following years of collaboration.

San Diego-based Rady Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Orange County announced the proposed change in a joint statement Wednesday.

The single parent entity will be called Rady Children’s Health.

The two facilities say that the merger will help recruitment, retention, and training efforts and increase regional access to care, thereby improving health equity.

Rady Children’s president and chief executive officer Dr. Patricio Frias will serve as co-CEO with his CHOC counterpart, Kimberly Chavalas Cripe.

“CHOC and Rady Children’s — both nationally recognized for clinical excellence and compassionate care — have put forward a shared vision that puts children and their families first, ensuring them access to the very best practitioners, treatments and technology available in pediatric medicine,” said Rady Children board chair Paul Hering in a statement.

The two hospitals will retain their independence and maintain their own networks. The merger will be completed in 2024, pending regulatory review.