The San Diego coast faces beach closures due to rising bacteria levels. Photo via @ChulaVistaToday X

San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Sunday for county beaches.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

La Jolla, Children’s Pool

La Jolla, Cove Beachline

Ocean Beach, Dog Beach

Imperial Beach, Cortez Avenue

Silver Strand State Beach, Silver Strand Lifeguard Tower-Coronado

Imperial Beach-Tijuana Slough Shoreline, Imperial Beach Pier

Imperial Beach-Tijuana Slough Shoreline, Seacoast Drive, south end-Imperial Beach

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

City News Service contributed to this article.