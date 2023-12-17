San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Sunday for county beaches.
Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:
- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge
Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:
- La Jolla, Children’s Pool
- La Jolla, Cove Beachline
- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach
- Imperial Beach, Cortez Avenue
- Silver Strand State Beach, Silver Strand Lifeguard Tower-Coronado
- Imperial Beach-Tijuana Slough Shoreline, Imperial Beach Pier
- Imperial Beach-Tijuana Slough Shoreline, Seacoast Drive, south end-Imperial Beach
More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.
City News Service contributed to this article.