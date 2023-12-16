Mission Bay Park has close to 14 miles of paths. Photo by Chris Stone

With the arrival of a new year, there’s no better time to focus on your health. But being healthy requires more than just a well-balanced diet and regular exercise.

To live a healthier life, you should incorporate healthy habits in your daily routine. Making small changes over time adds up and can have a big payoff when it comes to your health.

The following five habits of healthy people can keep you on the path to a healthier lifestyle.

1. They follow the 80/20 rule

Healthy people don’t diet; they follow the 80/20 rule. They eat a wholesome diet 80% of the time, and in the remaining 20%, they can choose to indulge a bit. The 80/20 rule can help you stick to a balanced eating plan without feeling deprived and guilty.

2. They do something active every day

Healthy people aren’t necessarily spending endless hours at the gym to stay fit. However, they try to do something active every day. From walks or stretch breaks throughout the day, to body-weight exercises at home or playing sports with the kids, they always look for opportunities to include physical activity in their day.

3. They plan their meals

Healthy people make an effort to prepare healthy meals. This means prepping a healthy lunch the night before, cutting fruits and vegetables ahead of time to take as snacks for on the go, and making enough dinner meals for the entire week to avoid going out or ordering in.

4. They make their health a priority

Healthy people make their overall health a key priority. They participate in regular medical checkups, get flu and COVID shots, and schedule routine dental appointments. Healthy people work with their care providers to ensure any potential issues are found early to protect their continued health.

5. They mitigate stress

Healthy people understand that chronic stress can lead to many health issues, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes. They take time every day to relax and de-stress by practicing yoga, doing breathing exercises or enjoying a bubble bath. And they also avoid sweating the small stuff that so often contributes to unnecessary stress.

Being healthy doesn’t mean you have to make drastic changes to your lifestyle. Focusing on small changes that turn into daily habits can improve your overall well-being for the long run.

Olga Hays, an American Council on Exercise-certified wellness promotion specialist with Sharp HealthCare.