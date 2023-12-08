The San Diego Housing Commission will use grant funding awarded this week to begin a program to create a pathway for careers in health care for San Diegans between the ages of 18 and 26 who receive federal rental assistance, it was announced Friday.

SDHC will use a $604,000 grant from Prebys Foundation to fund “Healthcare Career Catalyst for Young Adults” for a period of two years. The program is part of the SDHC Achievement Academy and will provide Certified Medical Assistant training and life skills at no cost to eligible residents.

“The opportunity for a career in healthcare as a Certified Medical Assistant can be life-changing for young adults in families with low income,” said SDHC Interim President and CEO Jeff Davis. “This program is a significant, positive step to support these youth and reflects our strategic priority to help families increase opportunities for self-sufficiency and quality of life.

“I thank Prebys Foundation for partnering with us on this effort by providing this essential funding,” he said.

Program participants may also have other things funded through the program, including credit-building loans, assistance with opening bank accounts, a $250 monthly stipend to augment income, supplies, electronics and transit passes.

“Our communities are better thanks to the work of the San Diego Housing Commission,” said Grant Oliphant, CEO of Prebys Foundation. “This is why we are proud to invest $604,000 to their work advancing our shared vision for a vibrant and thriving region. We encourage others to support, learn more and celebrate their work.”

The new program builds upon a similar partnership between the SDHC Achievement Academy and Western Medical Training Center that graduated nearly 200 people as Certified Nursing Assistants, a statement from the housing commission read.

The SDHC Achievement Academy will partner with Western Medical Training Center for a comprehensive Certified Medical Assistant course consisting of online and on-campus learning, labs skills and a clinical externship, the statement read.

According to the SDHC, more than 4,800 potential program participants have been identified in households with low income that receive federal rental assistance from SDHC.

“These young adults include “disconnected” and “overburdened” youth who experience barriers to work and school and/or pressure beyond what is considered normal or healthy for their age, the statement reads. “They also may live in underserved communities and have traditionally faced barriers to financial self-reliance.”

Around 45% of these potential program participants identify as Hispanic or Latino, and more than half identify their race as Black, Indigenous and/or Persons of Color.

The program will enroll up to 80 people — 20 in each of four six- month program sessions offered over two years.

–City News Service