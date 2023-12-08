A mother gives birth. Photo credit: Jas via Pixabay

U.S. News & World Report has named Palomar Health’s Escondido campus as a 2024 High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care.

Best Hospitals for Maternity Care is an annual evaluation designed to assist expectant parents, in consultation with their prenatal care team, in making informed decisions about where to receive care that best meets their needs.

Palomar Medical Center Escondido’s performance was measured based on factors such as newborn complication rates, C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates, birthing-friendly practices and transparency on racial/ethnic disparities.

Diane Hansen, president and CEO of Palomar Health, called the designation “a proud moment for us,” adding that “it reflects the dedication of our entire Palomar Health team.”

Are you a new or expecting parent? Palomar Health offers breastfeeding resources, including classes and support groups, to help you on your exciting journey!



Visit us at https://t.co/z7DBdVAMUM for more information. 💗#PalomarHealth #ReimaginingHealthcare #Medicina pic.twitter.com/H8jXuGCZKX — Palomar Health (@PalomarHealth) November 29, 2023

U.S. News evaluated hospitals across the nation that provide labor and delivery services and submitted detailed data to the publication; 680 hospitals, an all-time high, participated in this year’s U.S. News survey.

Fewer than half – 46% – of all hospitals that offer maternity care and participated in the survey earned the “High Performing” label.

“Hospitals that receive a High Performing designation as part of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care meet a high standard in caring for parents with uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Jennifer Winston, a health data scientist at U.S. News. “These hospitals have C-section rates that are 26% lower, and newborn complication rates that are 37% lower than unrecognized hospitals.”

In addition to the U.S. News accolade, Palomar Health has been recognized by other organizations for its award-winning care and outcomes, most recently achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group for its Escondido and Poway campuses.

Additionally, Palomar Medical Center Escondido is among the 27 hospitals in California to receive the Surgical Care Surgical Excellence Award in 2023, and one of 12 hospitals in California, and two in San Diego County, to be named America’s 50 Best in Surgical Care.