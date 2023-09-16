Photo credit: UC Davis Health

The state has awarded $16.38 million to more than 30 community organizations to support its Youth Suicide Prevention Media and Outreach Campaign.

Local recipients include the Pala Band of Mission Indians, San Diego Youth Services and the North County Health Project.

Grants range from $300,000 to $500,000.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24 in California. Awards for the campaign, meant to distribute resources to communities most in need, were announced in the midst of Suicide Prevention Month.

“Suicide is a major public health concern in California that can have both immediate and long-term impacts on individuals, families and entire communities,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, director of the state Department of Public Health. “These grants ensure that statewide suicide prevention efforts and resources are reaching communities that need them the most, especially our young people that have some of the highest rates of suicide.”

The California Health and Human Services Agency recently launched an updated Youth Suicide Prevention Hub with new resources for youth, families and teachers.

From videos to guides and other information, these resources can help individuals recognize the warning signs of suicide and learn how to support someone who may be struggling with anxiety and hopelessness.

The Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI) is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health.

The campaign seeks to reduce youth suicide, suicide attempts, self-harming behavior, and suicidal ideation among youth disproportionally impacted by suicide.

Partners will focus on youth populations with the highest rate, count and level of growth related to suicide. The groups include American Indians, Native Alaskans, Latinos and Blacks, as well as intersectional populations, including those who identify as LGBTQ, have mental health and/or substance-use issues or have been in the foster care system.