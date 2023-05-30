The beach in Coronado. Photo via @CoronadoCity Twitter

The Coronado shoreline from the Lifeguard Headquarters to North Beach is now open for swimming after recent water quality samples met state health standards, the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality announced Tuesday.

The two beach areas were closed just before the Memorial Day holiday because of high bacteria levels from sewage discharge into the Tijuana River.

The shoreline from the international border through the northern end of Silver Strand remains closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for beachgoers, according to the county.

Advisories, but not closures, are in effect for the Children’s Pool in La Jolla, Comfort Station at Leisure Lagoon, Fanuel Park, Fiesta Island Northwest Shoreline in Mission Bay, North Cove Vacation Isle, Ocean Beach Dog Beach and Oceanside Pier at Surfrider Way.

Beach advisory updates and closure information are available at sdbeachinfo.com or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.