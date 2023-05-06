A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by two to 95, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 16 were being treated in intensive care, an increase of five from the day before. There were 283 available ICU beds, an increase of seven from Friday.

The county’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 646 new COVID cases and four additional deaths linked to the virus in its latest weekly numbers. That brings the cumulative totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 993,561 cases and 5,852 deaths, the agency said.

A majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension.

The county releases its weekly COVID numbers on Thursdays.

— City News Service