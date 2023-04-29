A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased by eight to 105, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 22 were being treated in intensive care, an increase of 10 from the day before. There were 246 available ICU beds, a decrease of eight from Friday.

The county’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 694 new COVID cases and four additional deaths linked to the virus in its latest weekly numbers. That brings the cumulative totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 992,932 cases and 5,848 deaths, the agency said.

A majority of people who die from COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease, or hypertension.

The county releases its weekly COVID numbers on Thursdays.

— City News Service