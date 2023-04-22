A healthcare worker in protective gear treats a COVID-19 patient at the El Centro Regional Medical Center. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by four to 120, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday.

Of those patients, 27 were being treated in intensive care, an increase of 15 from the day before. There were 257 available ICU beds, an increase of 17 from Friday.

The county’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 820 new COVID cases and three additional deaths linked to the virus in its latest weekly numbers. That brings the cumulative totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 992,225 cases and 5,844 deaths, the agency said.

A majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension.

The county releases its weekly COVID numbers on Thursdays.

City News Service contributed to this article.