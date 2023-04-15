A Sharp HealthCare official demonstrates the capabilities of the new James M. Cox Foundation Technology Immersion Lab.

Sharp HealthCare has unveiled a new technology immersion laboratory in Kearny Mesa that will help researchers develop new healthcare techniques using artificial intelligence and other advances in computer science.

The James M. Cox Foundation Technology Immersion Lab was funded by a $500,000 grant from the foundation, which is the charitable arm of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises, the parent company of cable TV and internet provider Cox Communications.

The lab is part of the 68,000-square-foot, four-story Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center, which officially opened on Friday.

The new Cox lab will enable Sharp researchers, clinicians, technologists, and industry partners to explore leading-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, software development, machine learning, and advanced analytics, all in support of Sharp’s efforts in health care innovation.

“It was an exciting day to see the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center open, and we’re extremely grateful to the James M. Cox Foundation and Cox Communications for their support as we transform healthcare in San Diego,” said Bill Littlejohn, senior VP and CEO of the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare.

“Cox is a leader in communication and information technology innovation, as well as corporate philanthropy. They understood our vision for how we can prepare our region’s healthcare workers for the future, and the community partnerships which are essential to success,” Littlejohn said.

The Cox Foundation grant also helped fund meeting spaces and a 375-seat auditorium designed for thought-leadership where medical professionals and technology companies, as well as startups from around the world, can share best practices, brainstorm innovative approaches to health care and pilot solutions to important medical issues.

In addition to the $500,000 grant, Cox previously made a $75,000 donation to the project. Both donations were made during a match campaign by the Conrad Prebys Foundation, which brought the grants’ impact to a total of $1.15 million.

During the opening ceremony, the Cox Foundation and Cox Communications received the Donald N. Sharp Medal for Philanthropy.

“At Cox, we want to empower our employees and our communities to build a better future for the next generation, and we can do that by supporting transformational projects like Share HealthCare’s new technology immersion lab,” said Chanelle Hawken, Cox Communications’ vice president of public affairs.

“As a technology partner to Sharp HealthCare, Cox is proud to support their efforts to advance health care in our region and strengthen the patient/caregiver relationship,” she said.