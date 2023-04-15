Photo via Pixabay

An Otay Mesa fruit processor is part of a recall stemming from a multi-state outbreak of hepatitis A linked to frozen organic strawberries imported from Mexico.

California Splendor Inc. has recalled certain lots of four pound bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries that were sold at at two San Diego business centers along with Costco stores in Los Angeles and Hawaii.

The company, in a note on its web site, said, “we care deeply about consumer health and wellness,” explaining why officials voluntarily recalled the berries.

The list of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries lots subject to the recall can be found on the Food and Drug Administration‘s website.

The Los Angeles County of Department of Public Health announced Friday that it has identified a case of hepatitis A linked to the outbreak. The officials did not say where the person who contracted the illness purchased the berries.

The FDA has recalled several other brands of frozen strawberries, and different suppliers are taking required actions to remove suspect frozen fruit from their stores, according to a statement from the L.A. health department.

The frozen organic strawberries were sold to a variety of retailers under multiple brand labels. Aside from Kirkland Signature, they are Simply Nature, Vital Choice Seafood, Made With, PCC Community Markets and Trader Joe’s.

Another company, Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Ore. is also recalling frozen organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice and PCC and as part of a frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s.

FDA notices about products subject to this recall also are available online. The website will be updated as additional lots are identified.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers should not sell, serve or eat recalled frozen strawberries. The products should be returned or thrown away.

If consumers purchased the strawberries in question and ate them in the last two weeks, and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, they should immediately consult with a healthcare professional to determine whether treatment is needed, officials said.

The highly contagious hepatitis A virus (HAV) causes liver infections. It is transmitted from person to person during close personal contact or through the ingestion of contaminated food or water. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and dark urine.

– City News Service and staff reports