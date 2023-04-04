Live Well San Diego Mobile Office. Courtesy Live Well San Diego

San Diego County supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday in favor of expanding a program to offer mobile outreach services to those living on the street.

Supervisors approved the purchase of a Live Well on Wheels van that will feature workstations, refrigerators for medication and vaccine storage, wheelchair lifts, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bathrooms and pop-up tents.

Supervisors Joel Anderson and Terra Lawson-Remer said the van’s secured WiFi will allow county staff and partnering agencies to print out secured documents such as electronic benefit transfer and identification cards, and legal documents for clients.

Lawson-Remer said Tuesday’s vote to increase the outreach fleet will “make it easier and faster for the county to meet people where they are and help unhoused people to get connected to services, resources and housing.”

“We’re acting on all fronts to address rising homelessness,” she added.

Anderson said that constituents, including homeless people, have “overwhelmingly” told him that it is important to bring services to where people need them most.

“The Live Well on Wheels bus was critical to our success in transforming the Magnolia Avenue encampment in El Cajon from a place of human suffering into a safe parking lot that gives people hope and a future,” Anderson said.

Supervisors authorized the director of the Department of Purchasing and Contracting to put out a bid for a vehicle.

The county’s Health and Human Services Agency will also apply for additional funding to support mobile homeless outreach services, along with vehicle equipment, parts, training, tools and warranties, according to the county agenda.

The vehicle is estimated to cost $800,000, while ongoing costs are estimated at $734,000 for operations and maintenance, according to the county.

Officials said the new vehicle will allow the county’s Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities to conduct more outreach efforts, such as health education, public benefits, mental health, substance abuse treatment and primary care referrals. Homeless residents may also access basic essentials and hygiene kits.

Launched in 2020, the county program already has two vehicles in operation, and offered health and social services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Anderson and Lawson-Remer, the vehicles have served 36,943 residents and were part of 44 homeless outreach events during the last fiscal year.

Demand for the Live Well vehicles has increased as cities and community organizations increase homeless outreach pop-up events, the supervisors said.

Those seeking more information or who wish to request a vehicle can go to www.livewellsd.org.

City News Service contributed to this article.