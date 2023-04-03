ToothKeri by The Super Dentists visits a classroom. Courtesy photo

Oral care can be exciting thanks to the ToothKeri, a superhero by The Super Dentists. The San Diego-based company recently announced the relaunch of its community outreach program where the ToothKeri visits schools, clubs and camps to teach kids about the importance of oral care.

“We are so happy to be back out in the community, educating kids about the benefits of good oral care,” said Dr. Kami Hoss, co-founder of The Super Dentists. “We missed visiting our school and group partners during the pandemic and can’t wait to have ToothKeri visit them again soon. The presentations are both educational, as well as fun and interactive.”

ToothKeri visits several different programs and facilities, such as elementary schools, preschools, daycares, after school programs, summer camps, Boys & Girls Clubs, and a variety of military family organizations. Presentations can be done in small or large groups, offering an intimate learning experience or a bigger assembly style demonstration. To schedule a visit, email schoolrep@thesuperdentists.com.

The company said the goal is to make 500 school visits and reach more than 30,000 kids this year. The presentations include a puppet show and goodie bags (pencil bag, toothbrush, floss and stickers).

Since 1996, Dr. Kami Hoss, DDS, MS and his wife and business partner, Dr. Nazli Keri, DDS, have built The Super Dentists into the largest, most trusted and top-awarded pediatric dentistry, orthodontics and Parent Dentistry practice in San Diego.

To schedule an appointment, call 855-GO-SUPER. For more information, visit www.TheSuperDentists.com.