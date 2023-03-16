The 10th Padres Pedal the Cause, a benefit for cancer research, takes place Saturday. Photo credit: padres.mlblogs.com

Padres Pedal the Cause returns Saturday with a significant milestone within reach – $20 million raised for cancer research.

Curebound, a San Diego-based philanthropic organization that invests in translational cancer research projects, hosts the annual fundraiser, in partnership with the Padres, at Petco Park.

The event, which almost 3,000 set to take part, brings together traditional cycling, along with spinning and running/walking courses:

The three cycling courses are of varied length, from 25 to 75 miles, all of which give riders a rare opportunity to travel over the scenic San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

Non-cyclists may run or walk a 5K course through downtown that finishes on the field at Petco Park.

If participants prefer staying in one place, they may join a rooftop spin class atop the Western Metal Supply Co. at Petco with popular local instructors and a live DJ.

General registration starts at $75, with a $50 virtual option available, along with $40 for children’s entries.

All funds raised from Padres Pedal for the Cause supports collaborative cancer research between six institutional partners: Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, Salk Institute, Sanford Burnham Prebys, Rady Children’s Hospital, La Jolla Institute for Immunology and Scripps Research.

Curebound has funded more than 90 research projects with six clinical trials currently underway.