A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals has increased to 198, up from 187 the previous day, according to the latest numbers released Saturday by the state.

Of those patients, 25 were being treated in intensive care, up from 18 on Friday. There were 215 available ICU beds, a decrease of 14 from Friday’s total.

Some of the hospitalized patients were initially hospitalized for other reasons and learned they had COVID after a mandated test.

The county released its weekly COVID numbers on Thursday, showing 1,419 confirmed cases and 13 deaths associated with the virus. Those totals are for the week of Feb. 26 through March 4. The county cumulative totals stand at 986,318 cases and 5,799 deaths, according to the Health and Human Services Agency.

A majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension.

The county’s COVID test positivity rate was 5.36% as of March 4.

–City News Service