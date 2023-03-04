A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals was at an even 200 Saturday, down from 211 the previous day, according to the latest numbers released by the state.

Of those patients, 17 were being treated in intensive care, up from 13 on Friday. There were 188 available ICU beds, a decrease of 19.

The county’s three-year-long local and health emergency proclamations and declarations have expired, but Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten asked for continued vigilance against the coronavirus.

“Make no mistake, this is not the time to let your guard down,” Wooten said. “The virus is still circulating throughout the community. People are still being hospitalized and dying. So protect yourself, your family and friends. We strongly urge people to get current with their COVID-19 vaccinations, including the bivalent booster.”

The county Health and Human Services Agency will continue testing, treating and vaccinating.

However, weekly updates on COVID-19 cases and deaths in the community will cease after this week, public health officials said. New information will be shared with the public if and when the HHSA has it.

The county’s COVID-19 web pages will continue to be updated weekly, at sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019 -nCoV/status.html.

More than 2.69 million or 80.7% of San Diegans have received the primary series of one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 576,531 bivalent boosters — or 22.9% of 2,514,949 eligible San Diegans — have been administered.

Both COVID-19 vaccinations and treatment remain widely available throughout San Diego County. COVID-19 primary series vaccines and bivalent boosters, as well as flu vaccines, are available at local pharmacies, medical providers’ offices and county vaccination sites.

A total of 1,715 COVID-19 cases were reported to the county in the past seven days. The region’s cumulative total increased to 984,855. Additionally, nine deaths were reported in the past week, increasing the region’s deaths to 5,786.

— City News Service