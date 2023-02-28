A disaster-relief truck operated by the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties. Photo courtesy of the agency

As climate disasters, blood donation needs, and other emergencies upend lives, local community heroes are stepping up to care for one another.

In March, the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.

“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in San Diego and Imperial Counties rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Sean Mahoney, Regional CEO for the American Red Cross Southern California Region.

“This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer, or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR, and how to use an AED.

On March 22, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support, and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

CONTINUING CLARA BARTON’S LIFESAVING LEGACY Today in San Diego and Imperial Counties, Red Cross volunteers, blood and platelet donors, and supporters are advancing the lifesaving legacy of Clara Barton — one of the most honored women in U.S. history — who founded the American Red Cross more than 140 years ago. Her vision to prevent and alleviate human suffering has never wavered: Generation after generation, people have come together to adapt this timeless mission for their communities’ most urgent needs.

JOIN A REWARDING DAY OF GIVING BACK Home fires are the most frequent disaster response for the Red Cross, which is also working to help families stay safe by installing free smoke alarms during its Sound the Alarm home fire safety events in at-risk communities. Volunteers are needed for an event on Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Spring Valley — register and learn more at SoundTheAlarm.org/SoCal .

PREVENT A BLOOD SHORTAGE When volunteer blood and platelet donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping further this spring. All who come to give blood, platelets, or plasma March 1-31,​​​​ will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email.* Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners.*

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-31 in San Diego County:

Cardiff by the Sea

3/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1444 Lake Drive

Carlsbad

3/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Jersey Mike’s La Costa, 7625 Via Campanile, Suite 122

3/15/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., NSDCAR, 1903 Wright Place

3/16/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Army and Navy Academy, 2605 Carlsbad Blvd.

3/27/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real

Chula Vista

3/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chula Vista Elks Lodge, 901 Elks Lane

3/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Eastlake Community Church, 990 Lane Ave

Coronado

3/15/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., City of Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way

El Cajon

3/5/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Parkway Plaza, 415 Parkway Plaza

Encinitas

3/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena

3/4/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UC San Diego North County Cancer Services, 1200 Garden View Road

3/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive

3/30/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Best Buy, 1046 N. El Camino Real

Escondido

3/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Escondido East Valley Community Center, 2245 East Valley Parkway

3/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Escondido East Valley Community Center, 2245 East Valley Parkway

3/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., North County Mall, 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy

Fallbrook

3/21/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fallbrook Library, 124 South Mission Rd

3/29/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane

La Jolla

3/2/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Scripps Memorial Hospital Schaetzel Center, 9890 Genesee Avenue

3/7/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Dr. N

3/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., UCSD Student Center A, 9500 Gilman Drive

3/14/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., UCSD, 9500 Gillman Drive

3/24/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lawrence Family JCC, 4126 Executive Drive

La Mesa

3/16/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive

3/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 7710 El Cajon Blvd

Oceanside

3/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oceanside First Presbyterian Church, 2001 El Camino Real

3/9/2023: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

3/14/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., VA San Diego Healthcare Systems Oceanside CBOC, 1300 Rancho Del Oro Rd

3/16/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Mercy Air 5, 580 Airport Rd

3/22/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., El Camino High School, 400 Rancho Del Oro

3/23/2023: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

3/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Oceanside Police Department, 3855 Mission Ave

3/30/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., GILEAD, 4100 Avenida De La Plata, Building 600

Poway

3/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Bartholomews Episcopal Church, 16275 Pomerado Rd.

3/26/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Temple Adat Shalom, 15905 Pomerado Road

3/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Poway Branch Library, 13137 Poway Rd

Rancho Santa Fe

3/7/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Morgan Run Club and Resort, 5690 Cancha de Golf

San Diego

Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

See RedCrossBlood.org for hours.

3/1/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Miramar College – Student Affairs Building, 10440 Black Mountain Rd

3/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., University of San Diego University Center, 5998 Alcala Park

3/3/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Civita Park, 7960 Civita Blvd

3/7/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., San Diego State University Aztec Walk, 5500 Campanile Dr

3/7/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Vividion Therapeutics, 5820 Nancy Ridge Dr

3/8/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Woodstock’s Pizza, 6145 El Cajon Blvd

3/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., San Diego State University Aztec Walk, 5500 Campanile Dr

3/9/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of SD, 5055 Governor Drive

3/10/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., 4S Ranch Branch Library, 10433 Reserve Drive

3/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter Main Building, 3950 Calle Fortunada

3/15/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Carmel Mountain Ranch Library, 12095 World Trade Drive

3/15/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Chapter House, 5505 Aztec Walk

3/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mission Valley YMCA, 5505 Friars Road

3/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., San Diego State University Aztec Walk, 5500 Campanile Dr

3/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rancho Penasquitos Library, 13330 Salmon River Road

3/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Heights Golf Club, 16066 Bernardo Heights Pkwy

3/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Crown Air, 3794 John J Montgomery Dr

3/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Westview High School, 13500 Camino Del Sur

San Marcos

3/1/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Palomar College, 1140 West Mission Road

3/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Palomar College, 1140 West Mission Road

3/2/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., California State University San Marcos Kellogg Plaza, 333 S Twin Oaks Valley Road

3/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Lodge at Lake San Marcos, 1105 La Bonita Dr

3/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., City of San Marcos, 3 Civic Center Drive

3/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rock Church, 1370 W San Marcos Blvd

Santee

3/6/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santee United Methodist Church, 8964 Magnolia Ave

Vista

3/8/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Avalon, 701 Breeze Hill Rd.

3/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Murray High School, 215 N Melrose Dr