A young woman is vaccinated against COVID-19. Courtesy County News Center

COVID-19 cases rose slightly over the last week, prompting San Diego County public health officials to once again urge residents to get vaccinated and boosted.

A total of 1,916 COVID-19 cases were reported to the county in the past seven days, increasing the region’s total to 981,076. Those cases were an increase of 1,755 infections identified the previous week.

“The best way for people to protect themselves, their loved ones and friends from possibly getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 continues to be getting up to date with your vaccinations and get a bivalent booster,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, county deputy public health officer. “Even though COVID-19 cases are far below historic highs, the virus is still widespread. And it remains a potentially deadly threat for many people.”

Additionally, 14 deaths were reported, increasing the regional cumulative total to 5,759. Of those, 10 were older than 65, nine had been vaccinated and five hadn’t. All 14 had underlying medical conditions.

The number of San Diegans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by five to 247, while those in intensive care units declined by three to 27.

More than 2.69 million or 80.6% of San Diegans have received the primary series of one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines. Additionally, 572,085 or 22.8% of 2,514,110 eligible San Diegans have received the bivalent booster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and California Department of Public Health recommend a bivalent booster for everyone six months of age and older.

Both COVID-19 vaccinations and treatment remain widely available throughout San Diego County. COVID-19 primary series vaccines and bivalent boosters, as well as flu vaccines, are available at local pharmacies, medical providers’ offices and county vaccination sites.

Influenza cases declined over the past week, with 59 reported cases compared to 77 the previous seven days. The total lab-confirmed cases to date increase to 20,869 — compared to 1,549 at the same time last season and a 7,852 prior 5-year average during the same week.

City News Service contributed to this article.