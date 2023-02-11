A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The number of people hospitalized in San Diego County with the coronavirus has fallen by 36 to 270, according to the latest state data released Saturday.

Of those patients, 31 were being treated in intensive care, a decline of 19 from Friday’s reported total. Available ICU beds increased by one to 291.

Some of the patients entered the hospital for other reasons and learned they had the coronavirus after a mandated test.

The county Health and Human Services agency reported 1,714 confirmed COVID cases last week and 17 additional deaths linked to the virus. That brings the county’s cumulative totals from throughout the pandemic to 978,824 cases and 5,745 deaths.

The majority of those who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hearts disease or hypertension.

The San Diego City Council has voted to end the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration and a city employee vaccine mandate at the end of February.

Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas said that while the state of emergency will officially end, the pandemic is not over and “the county will adjust as we need to.”

–City News Service