A youngster receives a COVID-19 vaccination. Photo credit: County News Center

As San Diego County plans to end its COVID-19 emergencies this month, public health officials are reminding the public they will continue to respond to the ongoing pandemic.

To that end, they urged people to protect themselves and get up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, including getting a bivalent booster if they haven’t already.

The Board of Supervisors accepted a COVID-19 update this week stating the county’s nearly 3-year-old coronavirus local and health emergencies will end Feb. 28, matching the state of California’s end date.

The update also stated that the county will continue to provide all the services needed to protect the public and respond to the continuing pandemic including surveillance, testing, tracing, treatment, vaccinations and public engagement.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are currently on the decline in the county.

For the week ending Feb. 4, 2023, the local COVID-19 report shows:

1,714 COVID-19 new cases reported in the past seven days. The region’s total is now 978,824.

The 1,714 cases were lower compared to the 1,870 infections reported the previous week.

Seventeen additional deaths were reported in the week, bringing the region’s total to 5,745; 15 of the people who died were 65 or older.

The county reported one new flu death for a total of 40. Officials have recorded 20,803 cases for the season.