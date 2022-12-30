San Diego County Credit Union will host seven blood drives next week, including five in San Diego County, it was announced Friday.
The drives set for Wednesday, Jan. 4 will support the San Diego Blood Bank, in what officials say is an effort to address “an extremely low inventory of blood” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at each location.
Appointments are available for blood donations at:
- SDCCU-Eastlake, 2280 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista
- SDCCU-Encinitas, 501 North El Camino Real, Encinitas
- SDCCU-Santee, 286 Town Center Parkway, Santee
- SDCCU-Solana Beach, 677 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach
- SDCCU-Sports Arena, 3455 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego
- SDCCU-Costa Mesa, 2300 Harbor Blvd., Ste. A-1, Costa Mesa
- SDCCU-Murrieta, 25165 Madison Ave., Murrieta
For more information, go to sdccu.com/blooddrive.
City News Service contributed to this article.