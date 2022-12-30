Bags of type O positive and negative blood. Courtesy San Diego Blood Bank

San Diego County Credit Union will host seven blood drives next week, including five in San Diego County, it was announced Friday.

The drives set for Wednesday, Jan. 4 will support the San Diego Blood Bank, in what officials say is an effort to address “an extremely low inventory of blood” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at each location.

See more SDCCU and @sdbloodbank are teaming up to hold a blood drive on January 4 at seven SDCCU locations. Register today to donate at https://t.co/mnPTrVvScd. #blooddrive #sdbloodbank #savelives #donate pic.twitter.com/NXsvgx06Hl — SDCCU (@sdccu) December 28, 2022

Appointments are available for blood donations at:

For more information, go to sdccu.com/blooddrive.

City News Service contributed to this article.