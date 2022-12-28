Silver Strand State Beach looking north. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A closure for sewage contamination for the Imperial Beach shoreline and Silver Strand shoreline was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

The closure extends from the international border to the south end of Imperial Beach and extends a water contact closure previously in place for the Tijuana Slough shoreline.

The department is advising beachgoers that the ocean water in these areas contains sewage and may cause illness. Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are again safe for water contact.

Updates on beach advisory and closure information is available at www.sdbeachinfo.com or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.