Nurse Kennedy Garcia, a U.S. Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade, prepares her protective equipment before entering the isolation room of a COVID-19 positive patient in 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The number of new COVID-19 daily cases in San Diego County again exceeded the 2,000 mark this week, officials said.

Hospitalizations also shot up again, to 322, with 34 patients in need of intensive care, according to state numbers. That was up from 292 patients in local hospitals Monday and 28 in ICUs.

The county Health and Human Services Agency on Thursday reported this week’s daily case counts, which began to rise markedly by Tuesday:

Monday – 1,221

Tuesday –1,827

Wednesday –2,048

The seven-day number of cases, through Wednesday, totaled 11,019. That’s compared to 9,673 infections identified the previous week, through June 22.

In addition, the county counted five more deaths due to COVID. With the new data, the total number of local cases since the pandemic began rose to 834,049, while the death toll stood at 5,341.

Among the nine COVID deaths reported overall this week, five subjects were women and four men. Four of the people who died were 80 years or older, three were in their 70s and two were in their 60s.

Six were fully vaccinated and three were not, while eight had underlying medical conditions.

The county remains second in the state in COVID cases, behind Los Angeles County and ahead of the counties tied for third, Orange and Santa Clara.