The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County decreased by one to 255, according to the latest state data out Saturday.

Of those patients, 16 were being treated in intensive care, also down one from Friday.

Meanwhile, thousands of older San Diegans have yet to receive all the recommended vaccine doses and boosters for COVID-19, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency said.

According to Thursday’s data, 89,647 San Diegans 50 and older — or 8.42% of the estimated population in this age group — were not fully vaccinated. Additionally, 352,732 of this group — around 33% — have not gotten their first booster dose despite 295,990 being eligible.

Of the 711,749 San Diegans 50 and older who received a first booster dose, 71.3% — 507,398 people — are missing a second booster. A group in which 466,232 are eligible to receive one.

“Because immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine wanes over time, boosters help to give you added protection against the virus and its strains, both in terms of reducing infections and severe outcomes,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. “People over age 50 are more susceptible to severe illness and complications from COVID-19. If you are eligible, you should get the recommended boosters as soon as possible to protect yourself and those around you.”

According to the HHSA, of all San Diegans who are fully vaccinated and eligible for their first booster, 42.7% have not received one. Currently, there are 2,384,778 people 5 years and older who are eligible for their first booster.

A panel of advisors of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously approved giving COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 6 months old last week. San Diego County children in those age groups can get vaccinated at their pediatrician’s office, community clinics and some retail pharmacies, according to local public health officials.

The HHSA reported 1,629 new COVID-19 infections and 10 additional deaths linked to the virus on Thursday, increasing the county’s cumulative totals to 822,808 infections and 5,332 deaths.

The county only reports COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.

A total of 9,724 cases were reported in the past week, compared to 9,672 infections the previous week.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents 12 years of age and older is 43.99 for people fully vaccinated and boosted, 26.46 for fully vaccinated people and 76.42 for San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated.

–City News Service