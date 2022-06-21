Following CDC approval for vaccination of children aged 6 months to 5 years, 3 year-old Jake Guojo sits on his mother’s lap, as nurse Jillian Mercer administers the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, June 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The U.S. has begun distributing COVID vaccines for children as young as six months, including at San Diego’s Rady Children’s Hospital.

Availability of the shots will improve in the coming days, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

U.S. regulators authorized Moderna Inc’s two-dose vaccine for children aged six months to five years and the Pfizer-BioNTech three-shot regimen for children aged six months to four years late last week.

“Vaccinating children age 6 months to 5 years will offer added protection to those around them, including very young siblings who are not eligible for vaccination and family members who may be at increased risk of serious illness,” says Dr. Howard Smart, chair of the Pediatrics Department at San Diego’s Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Meanwhile, Rady Children’s Hospital posted on its website that it is now scheduling appointments for families seeking vaccinations for youngsters in that age range – from 6 months to 5 years of age.

See more With vaccines for kids under 5 rolling out across the nation



A lot of folks are asking me



When can I get my kiddo vaccinated?



Soon!



Very soon



Here’s what to expect



Thread — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@AshishKJha46) June 20, 2022

Yet just one-in-five parents with children under age five said they intended to vaccinate them “right away” after they become eligible, a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation published in May showed.

Only about 29% of children aged five to 11 have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since it was authorized in October, according to U.S. data.

Chinmay Hegde, father of a 14-month old daughter, told Reuters outside Children’s National Hospital in Washington that the U.S. authorization was a huge relief. His daughter was the first to be vaccinated at the hospital on Tuesday.

“I feel like we can just now go travel and do our trips without feeling as much stress,” he said, mentioning a planned family reunion in Canada in July.

Children who begin their vaccinations with the Pfizer shot this week could receive their third dose the week of Sept. 12 or later. Those who receive a first Moderna shot this week could complete their inoculation as soon as July 19.

Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and editor-at-large for Public Health at Kaiser Health News, said parents will need to consider a trade-off between the number of shots and risk of side-effects.

Moderna’s vaccine uses a larger dose and has a higher likelihood of inducing fever than Pfizer’s.

“These are not dangerous side effects and they are manageable with medications like acetaminophen,” said Gounder, a former member of President Joe Biden’s COVID transition team.

But some parents may feel like “‘well, even if it’s a three-dose vaccine, it will minimize the risk of fever,'” she said.

Jha said on Twitter on Monday that the rollout for younger children differed from those for other age groups in that there were no mass vaccination sites, but there would be more inoculations done in doctors’ offices.

“Parents are clear they want to vaccinate their littlest ones in familiar settings – doctors offices, pharmacies, health clinics and children’s hospitals,” he tweeted in a thread explaining how the vaccines would role out for younger children.

Vaccines began shipping on Friday and Saturday, Jha said, adding that more doctors’ offices and hospitals would begin receiving them on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Not all pharmacies will offer the shots to everyone in this age group. CVS Health will offer shots for children aged 18 months and up, while Walmart and Rite Aid will offer them to those aged 3 and older.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru, Katherine Jackson in Washington DC and additional reporting by Julio-Cesar Chavez; editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

– Reuters and staff reports