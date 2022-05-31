A woman is vaccinated against COVID-19. Courtesy County News Center

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 904 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths Tuesday as the pace of new local cases trends down.

The latest state data increased the county’s overall coronavirus totals to 790,423 infections and 5,292 deaths since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections in San Diego County increased by five to 179. The number of those patients in intensive care increased by two to 26. The number of available hospital beds increased by three to 246.

So far 3.8% of county residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized and 0.7% have died of the disease.

More than 2.96 million or 94.1% of San Diegans age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated, while more than 2.62 million or 83.4% are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,330,530 or 58.5% of the 2.25 million eligible San Diegans have received a booster shot.