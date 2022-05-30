Anthony Fauci, Chelsea Clinton and Norman Lear are among the thought leaders who will be speaking at the first LIFE ITSELF conference held at the Hotel Del Coronado Tuesday through Friday.
The sold out event, in partnership with CNN, will bring together experts and extraordinary thinkers across research, technology, government, business and entertainment, according to the event website.
Hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN and Marc Hodosh, entrepreneur and co-creator of TEDMED, the three night retreat aims to celebrate trailblazers and unveil new ideas and products, while tackling challenging global topics.
Fauci, Clinton and Lear will be speaking along with thought leaders such as Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, Scott Kelly, Goldie Hawn and Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, among others.
The conference was originally scheduled September 28 – October 1, 2021, but was rescheduled due to the impact of COVID-19, organizers said.