Anthony Fauci, Chelsea Clinton and Norman Lear are speaking at the 2022 LIFE ITSELF conference at the Hotel Del Coronado. Photo via @drsanjaygupta Twitter

Anthony Fauci, Chelsea Clinton and Norman Lear are among the thought leaders who will be speaking at the first LIFE ITSELF conference held at the Hotel Del Coronado Tuesday through Friday.

The sold out event, in partnership with CNN, will bring together experts and extraordinary thinkers across research, technology, government, business and entertainment, according to the event website.

Hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN and Marc Hodosh, entrepreneur and co-creator of TEDMED, the three night retreat aims to celebrate trailblazers and unveil new ideas and products, while tackling challenging global topics.

LIFE ITSELF is around the corner and we are honored we'll be joined by @KizzyPhD, who led mRNA vaccine development at NIH. It's quite a story. Join her, along w/ me & @MarcHodosh for an extraordinary gathering, May 31 – June 3 in San Diego.

Fauci, Clinton and Lear will be speaking along with thought leaders such as Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, Scott Kelly, Goldie Hawn and Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, among others.

I am so looking forward to speaking at LIFE ITSELF next week! Can't wait to join @drsanjaygupta & @MarcHodosh to talk about @MindUP, happiness & the importance of quieting your mind. So many great people & ideas coming together:

The conference was originally scheduled September 28 – October 1, 2021, but was rescheduled due to the impact of COVID-19, organizers said.