Health care providers gather at the nurses’ station in the intensive care unit at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County increased by nine to 142, according to the latest state data out Sunday.

Of those patients, 21 were being treated in intensive care, down from 23 on Saturday. The number of available hospital beds was 218, a decrease of two.

On Thursday, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 1,579 new COVID-19 infections, the most since early February and part of a larger trend as infections continue to increase.

A total of 7,008 cases were reported during the week compared to 4,996 cases identified the previous week, a 40% increase. These are only the cases reported to county or hospital sites. As the proliferation of at-home tests has increased, the actual number of infections is likely higher.

The HHSA reported five COVID-related deaths Thursday, increasing the county’s cumulative totals from throughout the pandemic to 775,369 infections and 5,282 deaths.

The county only reports COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.

City News Service contributed to this article.