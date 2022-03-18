A San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedic vaccinates a San Diego resident against COVID-19. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 659 new COVID-19 infections Friday as the percentage of COVID-19 tests returning positive posted a slight increase.

Friday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus number of cases to 747,174. No new deaths were reported Friday and that number remains 5,138.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive in the past week increased to 2.8%, up from 2.7% on Tuesday. The county reports that data on Tuesdays and Fridays. An average of 13,471 tests were reported daily in the past week.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased to 205, down seven from Thursday, according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by six to 35. Available ICU beds decreased by six to 228.

More than 2.94 million — or 93.4% — of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.58 million, or 82.1%, are fully vaccinated.

City News Service contributed to this article.