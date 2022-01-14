A healthcare worker in protective gear treats a COVID-19 patient at the El Centro Regional Medical Center. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

San Diego County reported 9,878 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths Friday as a surge in hospitalizations continues.

COVID-related hospitalizations in San Diego County increased by 45 to 1,180 on Friday. Of the hospitalized patients reported, 178 were in intensive care, up one from the previous day. The number of available ICU beds declined by three to 170.

According to state data, COVID-19 hospitalizations more than tripled in the past 30 days, from 354 to 1,180.

Some COVID-positive patients may have been hospitalized for other reasons and had their COVID status discovered by hospital-mandated tests.

There were 40,017 new tests reported Friday, and the seven-day average positivity rate was 28.9%, up from 28.8% on Thursday.

Friday’s data from the county Health and Human Services Agency increased the county’s cumulative totals to 568,212 cases and 4,545 deaths since the pandemic began.

City News Service contributed to this article.