A long line of people wait to be tested in City Heights. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 14,734 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths as the omicron variant continues to sweep though the world.

Residents are lining up for tests, with a daily average of 44,871 tests over the past seven days and a positivity rate of 28.1%, according to the county.

Hospitalizations rose by 89 in the past day, with another three patients admitted to intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, there have been 550,639 cases in San Diego County resulting in 4,529 deaths from the disease.

While cases are surging, vaccination prevents most people from getting seriously ill, and the county urged everyone 12 years and older to get a booster shot.

“COVID-19 vaccinations are the best tool we have against the coronavirus and we need more San Diegans to be boosted,” said Wilma J. Wooten. the county’s public health officer. “The vaccines help to prevent people from getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19.”