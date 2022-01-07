Photo by Chris Stone

If you’re short on diapers for your little one Miracle Babies is holding a free diaper distribution at the National City Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The event will be held at the National Public Library at 1401 National City Blvd. from 9 to 11 a.m. for those who register. The drive will be open to the public from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Miracle Babies has distributed more than 1 million diapers through the pandemic. At this distribution Miracle Babies will also be distributing menstrual supply products and new Infantino baby carriers’ courtesy of Infantino and the Chicano Federation.

The National City Library will also be distributing activity kits.

To register please click the link: https://www.miraclebabies.org/diaper-distributions/