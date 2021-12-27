The interior of the tent for the homeless at Father Joe’s Villages. Courtesy Father Joe’s

The inclement weather shelter program will be activated later Monday at Father Joe’s Villages and San Diego Rescue Mission to help homeless people, according to the San Diego Housing Commission.

Starting at 4 p.m. and throughout the night, Father Joe’s Villages will accommodate up to 45 adults and have 10 additional beds for families with minor children or single women. Check-out will be at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Father Joe’s is located at 1501 Imperial Ave.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. and throughout the night until 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St., will house up to 10 people.

The announcement comes as the county is experiencing chilly winter weather, with another storm expected Monday, the National Weather Service said. Overnight lows will be in the 40s along the coast and will drop into the upper 20s and 30s in the mountains and the 30s and lower 40s in the valleys.

Temperatures were expected to remain colder than average this week, with highs in the 50s along the coast and the upper 40s and 50s in the valleys and mountains.

–City News Service