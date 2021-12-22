A lab technician labels COVID-19 test swabs before processing. Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters

San Diego County public health officials reported 1,856 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional virus-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest figures increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus total to 403,358 cases since the pandemic began, with the death toll rising to 4,434.

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by 25 to 368, in the latest data released by the state. The number of COVID patients in intensive care decreased by one to 93.

A total of 9,558 new tests were reported to the county on Wednesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 5.5%, according to the county health department.

More than 2.75 million county residents — around 87.4% of all those eligible — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 2.44 million San Diegans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing roughly 77.7% of eligible residents.

In addition, 683,780 booster shots have been administered in the region.

A list of vaccination locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.