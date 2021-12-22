A woman receives a COVID-19 booster shot at a CVS location. Photo courtesy of CVS

Jewish Family Service of San Diego Wednesday announced it would begin offering free rides to local seniors who want to receive COVID- 19 vaccine booster shots or the original vaccine.

Rides are provided through JFS’ “On the Go” senior transportation program, “serving seniors of all faiths and backgrounds and helping them maintain their independence and mobility,” a statement from the organization read.

“Many of our local seniors are homebound and don’t have access to transportation,” said Michael Hopkins, CEO of Jewish Family Service. “We can’t let this stand in the way for older adults who want to receive a vaccine or booster. We want people to know we’re here to help.”

A team of volunteers works with On the Go to take older adults to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores or on other errands. According to JFS, the program expanded earlier this year to offer rides for senior vaccinations and has provided seniors more than 270 rides for COVID vaccines since January.

“With the CDC’s recent recommendation about booster shots for seniors, we want people to know that we stand at the ready to provide free rides for seniors who want a booster shot or still need the initial vaccine,” Hopkins said.

Seniors or their caregivers can call 858-637-3210 to schedule a ride. For vaccine or booster appointments, On the Go shortened the mandatory 7-day advance notice to 2 days. For more information, visit jfssd.org/onthego.

Hopkins added that JFS is looking for additional volunteer drivers to help older adults.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization,” he said. “We couldn’t provide the services that help so many in our community without our dedicated team of volunteers.”

–City News Service