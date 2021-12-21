Courtesy of Palomar Health

Palomar Health announced its newest appointed board member, Michael Pacheco of Valley Center.

Pacheco was appointed for a one-year term on Dec. 13 after being voted unanimously by the board to serve the Palomar Health District encompassing 800 square miles with more than 500,000 residents.

He joins board members Linda Greer, RN, Chair, Jeff Griffith, EMT-P, Vice-chair, Terry Corrales, Secretary, Laura Barry, Treasurer, John Clark, Director, and Laurie Edwards-Tate, MS, Director.

Pacheco is committed to serving the community with 30 years of service with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, 38 years as a paramedic, and 40 years in EMS.

He has also participated in various committees and boards at the departmental, city, county, state and federal levels as well as implementing policies and procedures.

Dedicated to keeping the community safe, he has developed and coordinated emergency planning for major events in San Diego, such as: Rock & Roll Marathon, Comic-Con, PRIDE, the World Series, and Super Bowl.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Michael Pacheco to Palomar Health’s Board of Directors,” says Diane Hansen, President, and CEO of Palomar Health. “He has tremendous experience and dedication within the community on all levels of safety and we are excited about the contributions that he will bring to Palomar Health.”

The Board of Directors develops and ensure that the organization’s mission and vision statements are carried out in an effective and ethical manner. Each member is accountable for the oversight and implementation and policies as well as monitoring the organization’s performance in the establishment of strategic direction, financial stewardship, quality outcomes and leadership of the Healthcare District.

“I am honored to be part of the Palomar Health District in serving the citizens of the region,” says Michael Pacheco. “I look forward to collaborating with the board on important decisions and conversations to make a positive impact in our community.”

Named by Newsweek as one of the World’s Best Hospitals in 2021, Palomar Health is anchored by two medical center campuses that provide an array of acute care services, obstetrics, rehabilitation, behavioral health, pediatrics, and neonatal intensive care. For more information on Palomar Health, please visit PalomarHealth.org.