An additional four cases of the Omicron variant were reported in San Diego County Wednesday, as the state reinstated a mask mandate for Californians at least 2-years-old when they enter indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.

The two previously reported cases of the variant were fully vaccinated and received their booster shots, while the four cases reported Wednesday were fully vaccinated but had not received booster shots, according to county records.

The Delta variant still remains the predominant variant of concern, county health officials said.

“The holidays and colder temperatures mean San Diegans are spending more time indoors, where COVID-19 spreads more easily,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. “I urge our community to continue taking the recommended precautions so that we can all have a safe and happy holiday season.”

In light of a statewide increase in cases and hospitalizations, and the spread of the Omicron variant, the California Department of Public Health implemented a renewed mask mandate Wednesday. It will remain in place until Jan. 15.

Among the indoor public spaces affected by the mask mandate are retail stores, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers and government offices that serve the public.

