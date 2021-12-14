Connections Housing benefited from an $11.5 million investment from UnitedHealthcare. Screen grab of Connection Housing website

The UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of California invested $1.5 million to community-based programs intended to reduce health disparities and improve health equity in San Diego County, it announced Tuesday.

“The challenges facing San Diego and the state disproportionately impact communities of color, and the path to sustainable solutions is best achieved through building community relationships with outstanding organizations whose missions closely align with ours,” said Kevin Kandalaft, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of California. “We are proud to collaborate with passionate and driven organizations toward the expansion and delivery of accessible health care.”

The funding will go toward initiatives at 17 San Diego organizations: Interfaith Community Services, Champions for Health, Chicano Federation of San Diego County, San Diego County Promotores Coalition, San Diego Youth Services, Family Health Centers of San Diego, Neighborhood Healthcare, South Bay Community Services, HealthCorps, SAY San Diego, La Maestra Community Health Centers, Cajon Valley Union School District, Oceanside Unified School District, San Diego Rescue Mission, TrueCare, San Ysidro Health and Father Joe’s Villages.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of California intends to collaborate with the local organizations to target specific population health issues, including “housing insecurity and homelessness, access to primary care services, health equity training, youth-specific services, school-based services and mental health supports and mobile care capabilities,” a statement from the community plan read.

“Addressing health equity requires intentional actions by government, nonprofits and the private sector, and I am excited UnitedHealthcare has committed to using its resources to support 17 entities who are on the frontlines of behavioral health, helping the unsheltered and uplifting our youth,” said Nathan Fletcher, chairman of the county of San Diego Board of Supervisors.

–City News Service