A staff member at the Center for Advanced Laboratory Medicine at UC San Diego Health prepares samples for testing of COVID-19. Courtesy UC San Diego

San Diego County public health officials reported 932 new COVID-19 infections and four additional deaths Friday.

The new numbers increased the county’s case total to 392,502. The death toll stands at 4,378 since the pandemic began.

Six new local patients required hospital care and intensive-care units recorded two new admissions.

In addition, the county received reports of 25,715 new tests; 3.9% of them came up positive over the past seven days.

The county also found another case of the Omicron variant in a local resident who had been vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms.