Testing for coronavirus in a medical laboratory. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Monday reported 2,339 new cases of coronavirus and one more death over the past three days.

The agency, which now reports pandemic data solely on weekdays, said there were 656 new cases on Sunday, 612 on Saturday and 1,071 on Friday.

Hospitalizations increased by 15 over the period, with 2 more patients admitted to intensive care units.

County health officials earlier cited Thanksgiving gatherings as reason for a recent increase in cases. So far there have been no reports of the new omicron strain of the virus in the county.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020 there have been 389,660 cases and 4,352 deaths reported in San Diego County.