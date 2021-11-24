A COVID-19 vaccination event in San Diego for Department of Defense family members. Photo via @USNavy Twitter

San Diego County public health officials reported 403 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest figures increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus total to 382,450 cases since the pandemic began, with the death toll rising to 4,325.

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by 14 to 262, in the latest data released by the state. The number of COVID patients in intensive care decreased by one to 78.

A total of 16,209 new tests were reported to the county on Wednesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.1%, according to the county health department.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now 2.64 million — or 84% of residents 12 and older. More than 2.35 million, or 74.7% of that cohort, are fully vaccinated.

A list of vaccination locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.