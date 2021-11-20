Doctors intubate a coronavirus patient in the COVID-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo on Friday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by eight to 261, the state said Saturday.

The number of COVID patients in intensive care increased by one to 84.

San Diego County public health officials reported 539 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Friday. The county no longer reports case and death numbers on weekends.

Friday’s data increased the county’s cumulative totals to 380,172 infections and 4,307 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.61 million — or 82.9% of residents 5 and older. More than 2.33 million, or 74.3%, are fully vaccinated. Close to 345,000 San Diegans 18 years of age or older have received a booster dose.

A total of 22,825 new tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.2%, according to the county.

–City News Service