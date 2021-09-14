A young woman is vaccinated at the San Diego County site. Courtesy HHSA

San Diego County public health officials reported 593 new coronavirus infections and five additional deaths Tuesday.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, increased from 517 on Monday to 520, with 176 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

The latest numbers brought the county’s coronavirus totals to 346,205 cases and 3,966 fatalities since the pandemic began, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported.

A total of 19,770 new tests were logged, and the percentage of positive cases over the past seven days was 4.6%.

On the vaccine front, nearly 4.6 million doses have been administered in the county, with 2.42 million — or 86.5% of county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.13 million, or around 76.1% of the county’s eligible population.

The COVID-19 positive case rate is 37.1 per 100,000 people for San Diego County, which can be further parsed as 61.9 for unvaccinated and 17.7 for vaccinated residents.

Daily hospitalizations are more than 47 times higher for the unvaccinated — at 1.9 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people — than for the vaccinated at .04 daily hospitalizations per 100,000.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. A list of locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this report.