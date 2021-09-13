Healthcare providers gather at the nurses’ station in the intensive care unit at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

San Diego County reported 592 new coronavirus infections and 19 more deaths Monday.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, declined from 531 on Sunday to 517, with 175 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

Monday’s numbers brought the county’s coronavirus totals to 345,648 cases, with cumulative fatalities increasing to 3,961, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported.

A total of 12,072 new tests were logged, and the percentage of positive cases over the past seven days was 4.7%.

The COVID-19 positive case rate is 37.1 per 100,000 people for San Diego County, which can be further parsed as 61.9 for unvaccinated and 17.7 for vaccinated residents.

Daily hospitalizations are more than 47 times higher for the unvaccinated — at 1.9 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people — than for the vaccinated at .04 daily hospitalizations per 100,000.

Nearly 4.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.42 million — or 86.5% of county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.13 million, or around 76.1% of the county’s eligible population.

A list of no-cost COVID-19 vaccination locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this report.