San Diego County healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 705 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and no more deaths.

With the latest data, the county’s overall totals rose to 345,059 cases, while the death toll remained at 3,942.

The number of hospitalizations rose by eight, with two new reports of patients requiring intensive care.

The county reported 15,579 new tests, with the seven-day average rate of positives again dipping, to 4.8%.

Statewide, officials reported 9,045 new COVID cases and 76 deaths Sunday.

The total of number of California cases since the pandemic began rose to 4.35 million, while the death toll climbed to 67,701.

The county offers COVID-19 vaccines throughout the region. See the county web site for a full list of locations and more information.