A doctor puts out syringes with the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic for youths aged 12 or older. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

San Diego County health officials reported 697 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Sunday.

The new numbers increased the county’s totals to 339,427 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll stands at 3,914.

The county reported 14,545 new tests, with the seven-day average rate of positives at 6.1%.

Hospitalizations rose by just five, with no additional patients admitted to intensive care.

Meanwhile, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that officials likely were soon to get the regulatory go-ahead to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer, although Moderna booster could take a little longer.

How – or even whether – to administer boosters has emerged as a thorny issue as COVID-19 continues to kill unvaccinated people around the world.

Last month, the Biden administration announced that boosters would start rolling out to Americans by Sept. 20

Reuters contributed to this report.