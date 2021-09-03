A UC San Diego Health nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Courtesy UC San Diego Health

San Diego County public health officials Friday reported 1,228 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths.

Friday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 337,627 cases and 3,911 deaths.

Nearly 4.56 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.41 million — or 85.9% of San Diego County residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.11 million, or around 75.4% of the county’s eligible population.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 38.7 overall, as reported Wednesday, 15.2 for fully vaccinated people and 68 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

A total of 19,783 tests were reported by the county Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases was 6.3%.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus increased by 1 to 671 from Thursday, according to state figures. One new patient was admitted to a local intensive care unit, increasing that number to 177.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Diego County. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider. More information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this report.